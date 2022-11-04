Briefs - Blood Drive - Key Budge.jpg

Key Budge, Tehachapi blood drive coordinator, reports that the November event had the second-largest turnout in three-plus years.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Tehachapi’s Nov. 2 blood drive was a huge success with 87 people coming out to help save lives, according to coordinator Key Budge.

“Coming off a record turnout in September with 90 people registering and 75 completing donating blood products, donors braved the cold temperatures, and 65 successful donations of blood products were collected,” Budge said, noting that the drive ranks as the second largest turnout in three-plus years of organizing community drives.