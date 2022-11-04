Tehachapi’s Nov. 2 blood drive was a huge success with 87 people coming out to help save lives, according to coordinator Key Budge.
“Coming off a record turnout in September with 90 people registering and 75 completing donating blood products, donors braved the cold temperatures, and 65 successful donations of blood products were collected,” Budge said, noting that the drive ranks as the second largest turnout in three-plus years of organizing community drives.
“I now know not to be surprised at the turnouts for these blood drives. Our community is constantly supporting and helping others,” he said. “For me, it's personal. I have had several family members that have needed blood products to help them battle cancer and other medical issues to stay alive, so I say thank you to all who take time to donate blood, plasma and platelets.”
Each unit listed can help save up to three lives in Kern County. With 75 people donating, that number becomes 225 potential lives impacted by these donations, Budge said.
He noted that the drive was highlighted by Christina Scrivner donating and hitting the eight-gallon mark. She received official acknowledgment from Houchin Community Blood Bank in the form of a commemorative license plate frame.
Houchin, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, the California Highway Patrol and the city of Tehachapi worked together on the blood drive, Budge said.
Also at the event, the CHP conducted child safety seat inspections and provided educational material.
Since 2019, more than 1,200 people from Tehachapi have donated blood, Budge said, potentially impacting as many as 3,600 lives.
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St. For information, call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
