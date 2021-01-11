There have been 2,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the 93561 ZIP code since the pandemic began, according to Kern County Public Health Services data available as of Monday afternoon.
Of those, 900 people have recovered and 223 people are presumed to have recovered, Public Health reports.
As of Monday afternoon, Kern County’s case count stands at 79,728 since the pandemic began. There have been 542 deaths.
A total of 21,634 people throughout the county have recovered from their illness, and 13,280 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,500 people up to age 17; 48,771 people ages 18 to 49; 14,278 people ages 50 to 64; 7,127 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 437 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 102 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.