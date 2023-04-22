Briefs - street slurry.jpg

This map shows streets in the city of Tehachapi that will receive a slurry seal within the next week.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Several city neighborhood streets will be slurry sealed soon, according to a news release from the city of Tehachapi on Wednesday.

City spokesman Key Budge said the work will take place over multiple days to allow trash service to remain on schedule and have minimal impact on residents in these neighborhoods. The application of slurry seal to the roadway is a same-day operation, he noted.