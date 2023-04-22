Several city neighborhood streets will be slurry sealed soon, according to a news release from the city of Tehachapi on Wednesday.
City spokesman Key Budge said the work will take place over multiple days to allow trash service to remain on schedule and have minimal impact on residents in these neighborhoods. The application of slurry seal to the roadway is a same-day operation, he noted.
A slurry seal is a maintenance treatment that prolongs the life of asphalt at far less than the cost of full repaving. The slurry material consists of finely crushed rock, asphalt and water and typically cures over a few hours in warm weather.
Budge said the cost of the slurry seal was estimated at $296,999. The project is funded by SB1 and will be completed by VSS Construction.
“This is one of 10 infrastructure projects scheduled to take place in the city of Tehachapi now that the weather is cooperating,” Budge said. All the planned projects are expected to be completed by the fall.
The schedule for work beginning Thursday, April 27, is as follows:
Day 1, April 27, Silver Oak Court, Beech Street, Laurel Drive, Redwood Court, Magnolia Court, Acacia Court and Kelton Street (south of Brentwood).
Day 2, April 28, Aspen Drive, Fig Drive, Pinon Street (between Hickory to Fig), Pine Court, Black Oak Drive (south of Bartlett), Bartlett Street, Bamboo Court, Park Street, Pepper Court (between Park and Hayes), Mojave Street (between E Street to Pepper).
Day 3, May 1, Hickory Avenue, Alan Avenue, Michael Avenue, Lois Street, Apple Way, Spruce Street, Black Oak Drive (between Brentwood to Bartlett), Mill Street (south of Brentwood), Mulberry Street (south of Brentwood), Oakwood Street (south of Brentwood).
Day 4, May 2, Brett Avenue, Holly Drive, Hayes Street (between Holly to D Street), Oakwood Street (between Valley & Brentwood), Mulberry Street (between Valley to Brentwood), Kelton Street (between Valley to Brentwood), Mill Street (between Valley to Brentwood), and Pepper Drive (between Hayes to Holly).
