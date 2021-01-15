For patients testing positive for coronavirus who are hospitalized, the isolation can be devastating. Local nurse Meg Molloy spoke to Tehachapi News about her experience with a hip injury that ultimately led to an unexpected positive test result.
"I was in Mission Community hospital in Panorama City, and I was there for nine days," Molloy, 41, said last week.
Molloy was hospitalized after slipping inside her kitchen and breaking her hip.
Although she never had symptoms, the hospital staff tested her for coronavirus upon arrival, as is protocol.
"I have no idea how I contracted it," Molloy said.
Molloy, who is a registered nurse of 20 years, said she was aware of the many dangers the virus presents. However, one aspect of her diagnosis took her by surprise.
Although Molloy was asymptomatic, she was still put in an isolation room when she was transferred to Mission Community where she was supposed to have surgery.
"This isolation room was like no other I had seen. I have cared for many, many isolation patients and have never seen the likes of this. The room had the door removed, which was replaced with thick canvas tarp that zipped on both sides. It was equipped with a filter which was the only opening to the outside," Molloy said.
Because of her fracture, Molloy was kept completely immobile. Because of her positive test result, the hospital staff in charge of her care were hesitant to take her to the operating room. This caused a delay in surgery for four days, and resulted in her staying in complete isolation during this time.
"I was unable to move and at the complete mercy of the very overworked hospital staff. I was three hours from home in a strange place and completely helpless with absolutely no advocate to help me. There were times when I was left on a bed pan with a broken hip agonizing in pain for up to 40 minutes. I came home with bed sores because there was nobody to turn me," Molloy said.
In addition, Molloy said she went nine days without a bath or shower. The only time she saw another human was to get her vitals checked or to have food brought into her room.
"I went nine days without seeing my children or any loved one. I truly do not believe this is how we treat patients regardless of a major pandemic! The complete lack of human contact is not OK. Yes, I had a cell phone to call people, but that is just not enough. Sick people need their loved ones. We need people to show compassion and love to us," Molloy said.
As far as the health care aspect of this virus is concerned, Molloy said she understands the need to protect people.
"I truly believe our healthc are workers want to care for their patients with their whole heart and they are struggling with this," Molloy said.
As a hospice nurse, Molloy said she sees patients passing away with no family at their bedside due to restrictions placed on facilities.
"This is devastating for the patient, their families and the health care workers taking care of these patients. I sympathize with the health care system because I know they are struggling. They are working countless hours to take care of their patients and are placed in a horrible situation," Molloy said.
Molloy's mother, Susan Wiggins, was also tested positive for the coronavirus, and she, too, was asymptomatic.
"It was horrible, and she didn't even tell me how horrible it was because she thought I would get really upset," Wiggins said.
Since both mother and daughter were asymptomatic, they only had to quarantine for 10 days versus 14 days.
"I'm still not sure if the test was accurate or not," Wiggins said.
The hardest part about her daughter's hospitalization was that she was not able to see her, and was only allowed to talk to her on the phone.
Said Wiggins, "I told her I thought this was a God thing that she had to go through all of this so that she could help other people. I am really proud of her."
Although she does not claim to have a solution to the problem, Molloy said it is one that needs to be addressed.
"I truly hope this article sheds some light on this problem and brings awareness to what is happening," Molloy said. "I hope together as a community we can come together and offer support to patients and families that have gone through this. We simply cannot continue to keep these patients in the type of isolation I was in without offering a surplus of support."
As for what advice she would give to patients dealing with a positive test result, she said, "Please know you are not alone if you have suffered from the isolation this has caused and that there is help," said Molloy, who is now considered clear of the virus.
