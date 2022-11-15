The last corner of a major intersection will become part of the city of Tehachapi if an annexation request by the Burgeis family is approved by the City Council and the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission.
At its meeting Nov. 14, the Tehachapi Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the annexation to the City Council.
Commissioner Charles White said it makes sense to him for the northwest corner of Tucker and Red Apple roads to become part of the city.
The 10.7-acre property is located where Red Apple Road begins and Tehachapi Boulevard ends. It is across Tucker from Walgreen’s and catty-corner from restaurants that front the Walmart property. And vacant parcels across Red Apple that border Tucker Road to the south were previously annexed to the city, zoned commercial and approved for development — although it appears the Red Apple Plaza project approved in 2019 is not moving forward.
Brothers Gary and Don Burgeis were at the meeting and said the family has owned the property since the 1950s. The house located there was built in 1964. Family members previously owned the parcel to the south that was previously annexed to the city. The configuration of Highway 202 and its connection to what is now Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road was different when the family bought the property and built the home.
The action taken by the Planning Commission was to annex the property into the city limits and pre-zone it as General Commercial (C-3). The application includes an addendum to the Environmental Impact Report prepared as part of the city’s General Plan Amendment in 2012.
Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the annexation does not approve development of the property. If annexed, the city would consider any future development proposals with considerations for traffic, water and other factors.
Planning Commission Chairperson Kim Nixon asked if water rights are being acquired by the city as part of the annexation. Schlosser said the city discussed water rights with the property owners but the rights are a separate real property and that the city does not have a right to demand them as part of the annexation.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
