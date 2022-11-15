Planning - Burgeis property.jpg

The property on the northwest corner of the intersection of Tucker and Red Apple roads has been proposed for annexation to the city of Tehachapi with commercial zoning.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The last corner of a major intersection will become part of the city of Tehachapi if an annexation request by the Burgeis family is approved by the City Council and the Kern County Local Agency Formation Commission.

At its meeting Nov. 14, the Tehachapi Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend the annexation to the City Council.