Records were set in Kern as rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary caused flooding and mudslides, canceled classes and closed roads — especially in the county’s eastern reaches.

The National Weather Service in Hanford said some of Kern’s desert areas received more than 5 inches of precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Bakersfield metropolitan area, by comparison, set a daily record for rainfall on that day, recording 1.21 inches of rain while the areas of McFarland, Pond and Lamont each saw, in varying degrees, about an inch or less of rain.