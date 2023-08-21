Records were set in Kern as rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary caused flooding and mudslides, canceled classes and closed roads — especially in the county’s eastern reaches.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said some of Kern’s desert areas received more than 5 inches of precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Bakersfield metropolitan area, by comparison, set a daily record for rainfall on that day, recording 1.21 inches of rain while the areas of McFarland, Pond and Lamont each saw, in varying degrees, about an inch or less of rain.
Areas most affected by the storm were in eastern Kern, in the county’s desert and mountain communities like Tehachapi and Ridgecrest, where waterways can be overwhelmed easier and result in flooding.
“Those higher elevations definitely took the brunt,” said Jessica Chiari, a meteorologist with the weather service.
The first rainfall from the storm began to fall in the Tehachapi Valley on Saturday afternoon as the town was filled with thousands of visitors for the 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Festival events scheduled for Sunday were canceled, and Saturday night’s rodeo was shut down just before it started because of to safety concerns.
“This is more than double any previous 24-hour period recorded since the district has been keeping such records,” said Tom Neisler, general manager of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District, “For the month of August 2023, we have measured 5.04 inches of rain at our office. From 1995 until 2022, the previous maximum rainfall in August was 0.39 inches in 2022. The average rainfall for August during that period was 0.08 inches.”
A Red Cross evacuation center set up in the gymnasium at the Tehachapi Education Center, at the corner of Snyder Avenue and Tehachapi Boulevard, had one overnight guest Sunday night — a traveler — and a few others earlier in the storm. On Monday, Aug. 21, officials said the shelter and another in Ridgecrest would remain open until further notice.
Chiari said rainfall in these areas was about as expected, with 3 inches in Mojave, 4.58 inches in Tehachapi and 5.25 inches in Ridgecrest between Sunday and Monday morning. That said, the storm did arrive a day earlier than expected, in a hastened advance from Mexico into California — the first tropical storm to do so since 1997.
“It originally looked like a majority of that precipitation was going to hit (Monday),” Chiari said. “The storm did go through quicker than we thought it would.”
Residents and officials said Monday they were still assessing the impact of the storm, which brought 50 mph winds and lashing rains to the county’s eastern quarters.
“It’s hard to paint it with a brush stroke,” Kern County Fire spokesman Andrew Freeborn said. “It was all areas throughout the desert, all areas throughout Ridgecrest, road closures all over the place.”
Schools in Tehachapi Unified School District were closed Monday and Cerro Coso Community College closed campuses, including in Tehachapi.
No reports of deaths or major injuries have been confirmed by authorities. According to Freeborn, Kern Search and Rescue teams carried out six separate rescue operations on Sunday, including two that required a helicopter to evacuate trapped residents.
One of those rescues was for a driver hoisted from his tractor-trailer along Highway 58 after a mudslide rushed across all four lanes Sunday evening and buried the vehicle up to its windshield.
“And someone tried to drive through it this morning and they got caught up in it, too,” said Caltrans District 9 spokeswoman Christine Knadler.
Highway 58 was among the three state-operated roads in Kern that either closed or were subject to detour.
Knadler said crews were called out to clear mud and debris from Highway 58 east of Tehachapi. At least one eastbound lane reopened Monday to allow travel on the highway to resume. That afternoon, Highway 58 reopened from Cameron Road to Tower Line, though closures remain from Cameron Canyon to Exit 165 as Caltrans crews continued to dig out mud.
Similar work was being done for Highways 14 and 178, both of which saw flooding on Sunday.
Highway 58 was closed shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday between Sand Canyon Road and Randsburg Cutoff Road following a day of heavy rains that, hours earlier, prompted the Kern County Fire Department to issue an evacuation order in Sand Canyon because of worries the area’s only access road would become impassable because of Tropical Storm Hilary.
Officials attribute the closure to Cache Creek, which runs through the center of Sand Canyon, a community east of Tehachapi. Waters overflowed there Sunday, sending muddy water gushing and stranding some residents on Pine Canyon Drive.
Closures were not exclusive to motorists, according to Meg Ronspies, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific Railroad. She said two routes in and out of the Los Angeles Basin had to be closed due to “washouts and floodwater over the rail.” Several trains had to be held while crews cleared away water.
Freelance reporters Claudia Elliott and Nick Smirnoff contributed to this report.
