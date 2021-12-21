You could call it a gift that will keep on giving.
The Tehachapi City Council on Dec. 20 donated $19,000 to Friends of the Tehachapi Depot for the purchase of an old caboose that currently sits just to the west of the depot museum downtown.
Volunteers with FOTD plan to restore the caboose and integrate it into their educational program, allowing visitors inside. In addition to helping build tourism, the caboose will help tell the story of railroading in Tehachapi. And the organization will transfer the asset to the city once the purchase is finalized.
FOTD President Steve Smith told the council that the owner of the caboose — Gold Coast Station — has decided to sell it and agreed to sell it to the organization. However, time is of the essence because there is another prospective buyer who would move the caboose out of the area.
City Manager Greg Garrett said the caboose has been a fixture downtown since before Kohnen’s Bakery opened in 2004. The bakery is located in the building to the west of the caboose. In 2009, the caboose was renumbered from its original Southern Pacific number of 1098 to 2009 to commemorate the centennial of the city’s incorporation.
Keith Sackewitz, vice president of FOTD, said the caboose dates back to the early-1940s.
Garrett noted that similar cabooses in the same condition have been valued at $30,000 to $45,000. Mayor Phil Smith commented that if a caboose was found elsewhere for purchase, it could cost at least $19,000 to move it to Tehachapi.
The vote to make the donation was 4-0 with all council members present except for Susan Wiggins. All shared their excitement at helping ensure the caboose remains in Tehachapi.
