Former Tehachapi resident Paul Winston returned with his film crew to the old Tehachapi Hospital to shoot a television pilot inside the historic building, rumored to be haunted.
The pilot, "Nawalt," is a sci-fi series set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian future, and will star Winston as "Chad," Moriah N. Boone as "Nawalt," and Freddie Diaz as "Dr. Shayton."
"After a weird, recurring dream, Chad awakens to find that his girlfriend Nawalt is gone without a trace. Puzzled, Chad finds a clue that may lead him to her," Winston said of the first pilot.
For the recent shoot, Winston said his character, "Chad," attends Fashion Week in 2020, and enters a backroom after the show. When he enters the backroom, he is teleported into the old hospital. While in the hospital he begins to see chambers, which turn out to be versions of himself.
The rest he leaves up to the imagination of his future audiences.
Filming at the old hospital took place about six weeks ago, and the production crew was given free rein over the eerie hallways of the soon-to-be demolished building.
Winston said he remembers visiting the old hospital a few years back, but didn't realize it until he entered the now-vacant building last month.
"It's eerie. It's scary. The whole crew was like, 'That's too scary. I'm not going in there,'" Winston said.
The fact that the inside of the hospital now sits in darkness and is falling apart only made it a more viable option for the production team.
"For this being a sci-fi piece with a eerie undertone, it couldn't have been better," Winston said.
Asked if she thinks the old hospital is haunted, Boone said, "I think that the hospital definitely fosters completely different energy than the rest of the city. An energy that can make a person feel uneasy. There's just something about places in which people have taken their first or last breaths that I think never goes away... and when you step foot in a place like that, your body just reacts."
While shooting in Tehachapi last month, Winston said, his cast and crew ate at Henry's Cafe for breakfast the day of filming.
Said Winston, "It was AWESOME! Great service. Special thanks to our server, Kaitlin, who put up with my shenanigans."
In addition, The Coffee Mill supplied the cast and crew with beverages.
Said Winston, "I met the owner, Chelsea, and have since become a regular customer at that coffee shop where they all know me by name and know my order by heart."
Winston gave a shout-out to the employees of the Burger Spot and TK's Pizza for "nothing short of a great experience with amazing customer service."
"I also got to know the general manager Josh Beiswenger as we bonded over our mutual love of IPA's," Winston said.
Asked about her favorite part about Tehachapi, co-star Boone said, "Although it's difficult to pick just one thing that I love about Tehachapi, I would say my favorite part is the overall feel of the city. Tehachapi is very close to the heart of my costar, Paul Winston, because it reminds him of his hometown and I feel the exact same way."
Winston and the film crew visited the Popejoy property last June to shoot the first pilot for the series around the S.S. Minnow on Highway 58.
Other than fighting with time in the one-day shoot, Winston said the day went incredibly smoothly.
"It was definitely an intimate set, but we had to hustle because we had such a small crew and we were in a race against time," Winston said.
Said Boone of her dream for the production, "I have very high hopes for Nawalt. Ideally, we'd be able to film a few seasons and take the story as far as we can! It's a project that's very near and dear to my heart and still one of my favorites that I've ever had the privilege to star in."
After cutting the trailer for "Nawalt," Winston said the next step is to use it as a pitch for streaming services such as Netflix.
