During months of planning, no one could have known that the Diamond Anniversary edition of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival would be disrupted by a weather event not seen in California since 1939.
But when the first rain from what began as a hurricane then became known as Tropical Storm Hilary began falling on Saturday afternoon, it was clear to officials that the show could not go on.
The city of Tehachapi and the festival’s sponsor, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, announced just before 2 p.m. Saturday that Sunday events were canceled. The first cloudbursts cleared the crowd, with vendors at Philip Marx Central Park packing up their wares. The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Makers Market in Railroad Park was also shut down.
At first, organizers hoped that Saturday night events — including the Green Street Getdown concert and rodeo — could go on as planned. But the concert was moved to a nearby indoor space at Westlane Brewing. And the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo’s Saturday night performance was shut down with people in the stands after officials said judges from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association became concerned about the safety of livestock and contestants.
The thundershowers on Saturday afternoon were just the beginning. As the storm began moving north from Baja California, rain fell steadily on Sunday but had ended by Monday morning.
As Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said at Monday night’s meeting of the Tehachapi City Council, “it was one heck of a weekend.”
Garrett thanked chamber officials for their cooperation and city staff for their hard work during the storm.
“A big shout out to our Public Works Department — Don (Marsh), Tyler (Napier) and their men and women,” he said. “They were out and about working to keep storm drains open and clear, which was key to managing our situation. We wanted the water to flow.
“Prior to that, of course, Jay (Schlosser) and his team have been designing and engineering these storm drains. Every year we’re bringing projects to you that enhance our city, not just above ground but below ground. And that’s ever so important,” he continued.
“Five inches of rain in 12 hours, and our guys … our police department, our dispatch, public works (and) city management were monitoring (and) networking,” Garrett said.
“I was in constant contact was Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong, the staff of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Kern County (emergency operations) and the National Weather Service,” the city manager said. “On and on, with our colleagues in other cities and the county of Kern. We did have to cancel the events on Sunday, unfortunately, but it was the right call. In the interest of public safety, it was absolutely the right call.”
Jeanette Pauer, who was appointed to the City Council Monday night, said she had just wrapped up work as chamber president and also thanked city staff and others for their assistance during the festival shutdown Saturday.
In particular, she said, the Boy Scouts worked tirelessly to help take down booths as park events were closing. The Saturday morning parade, the largest ever with more than 40 entries, went off without a hitch before the rain.
The 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival “had the potential to be the best,” she said.
Sunday’s Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, sponsored by the chamber, has been postponed. A new date was not available at the time of this publication.
How much rain?
Garrett said five inches fell in 12 hours, and others in and around the Tehachapi area measured even more. At Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District headquarters in Brite Valley, 4.58 inches of rain was recorded for the 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday.
“This is more than double any previous 24-hour period recorded since the district has been keeping such records,” General Manager Tom Neisler said. “For the month of August 2023, we have measured 5.04 inches of rain at our office. From 1995 until 2022, the previous maximum rainfall in August was 0.39 inches in 2022. The average rainfall for August during that period was 0.08 inches.”
He said the district was well-prepared for potential impacts from the tropical storm and did not need to mobilize any of its forces on standby.
“Our importation system operated at full capacity, without interruption, during the entire event. Our flood control facilities were checked numerous times, and they all accommodated the storm runoff and functioned as designed,” he said.
General Manager Chris Carlson had a positive report from Golden Hills Community Services District on Monday morning.
“Our water infrastructure weathered the storm beautifully,” he said. “Emergency backup power responded during isolated power outages, and we never experienced any lack of water throughout the entire system.”
Carlson said district crews are starting the process of cleaning up the Freedom Trail and nature park.
“We have some drainage issues we will begin to address over the new few weeks and should have them resolved before the winter storms begin,” he said.
On Monday morning, Key Budge, spokesperson for the city of Tehachapi, said the city hadn’t identified any critical public safety problems.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Garrett said the city did spend a considerable amount of money in staff time dealing with the storm and may consider calling a state of emergency for the event if Kern County is included in a disaster area declaration allowing potential state or federal reimbursement.
In Bear Valley Springs, Police Chief Dan Suttles said there were no major issues from the storm.
“We had some sediment run off in the roadways, but our roads crews were able to keep up with that,” he said.
Schools in Tehachapi Unified School District were closed Monday, and Cerro Coso Community College closed campuses, including in Tehachapi.
Rodeo dilemma
For the first time ever, the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association scheduled a Sunday afternoon rodeo in addition to Friday and Saturday night performances. The cancellation of Sunday events extended to the rodeo, too, and the rodeo association responded almost immediately with news that it would reschedule for Oct. 14, to be held in conjunction with the Tehachapi Apple Festival.
At the time, though, rodeo officials believed they could continue with the Saturday night event even with the potential for more rain.
“TMRA announced we will have a rodeo rain or shine, and our fans showed up for us,” a spokesperson for the rodeo said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. “Near the start time of the rodeo, a measure was taken to remove excess water from the arena. A ravine was dug near the entry gate in the arena to let the water drain out. The Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) is the governing body that sanctions our Mountain Festival Rodeo. PRCA judges were on site and deemed this measure taken to be unsafe for the livestock and contestants. Ultimately, safety is first. TMRA was not given the option to delay the rodeo to repair or fix the issue. So, the rodeo was canceled by PRCA.”
The spokesperson said the association had no choice about cancellation of Sunday’s rodeo.
“The City of Tehachapi made the decision to cancel all events on Sunday … due to safety concerns with the weather. Although we planned to have this rodeo rain or shine, the decision was not ours.”
Rodeo fans with tickets (or ticket stubs) from either Saturday night or Sunday afternoon will be allowed free admission to the “rain-check rodeo” to be held Oct. 14, the spokesperson said.
Although the Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Oct. 14 to 15, is still planned for downtown Tehachapi, the chamber said it will set up its related carnival at the rodeo grounds this year.
With the rodeo planned, the TMRA spokesperson said, attendees will be able to go to the carnival and walk over to watch the rodeo.
“We plan to put our hearts into this rodeo and make it the best time for everyone as a thank you to our wonderful fans,” the spokesperson said.
Parking fees paid on Saturday are a donation to a local organization and were not refunded to people leaving the arena.
“To make up for this, we will not be charging for parking on our Oct. 14 Rain-Check Rodeo, and covering the donation to that organization on that day,” the associated noted in a statement.
The TMRA also noted that all of its acts, cowboys and contestants were all still paid just as they would have been if the rodeo weren’t canceled.
As a nonprofit charitable organization, TMRA donates as much money as possible back to the community every year, the spokesperson said, noting that this was more than $30,000 last year.
“Long story short, we’re running on limited funds, and canceling a rodeo that was already funded by TMRA certainly did not help,” the statement continued. “We could never express our gratitude to our fans, supporters and sponsors. Most of the community outreach we have received has been incredibly supportive and kind. We would not, and could not, have this rodeo without you all.”
Economic impact
Not just the chamber and rodeo association, but many organizations rely on funds raised during Tehachapi’s largest public event to operate during the year.
Businesses also invested in additional inventory and staffing to serve customers.
On Monday evening, Clare Scotti, the new president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, said the organization will be working with the city in the near future to assess the impact.
Mano Lujan, owner of Red House BBQ and a vendor at the rodeo, said in Facebook posts that not just his business but many others have suffered economically from the shutdown resulting from the storm.
“It's gonna take time for this town to sort this out,” he said in one post. “A whole lot was lost … Stay safe Tehachapi. Try and look out for each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.