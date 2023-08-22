During months of planning, no one could have known that the Diamond Anniversary edition of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival would be disrupted by a weather event not seen in California since 1939.

But when the first rain from what began as a hurricane then became known as Tropical Storm Hilary began falling on Saturday afternoon, it was clear to officials that the show could not go on.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.