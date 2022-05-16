When 70 students from Jacobsen Middle School represented Tehachapi at a track meet on the Cerro Coso Community College campus recently, they arrived in style thanks to a donation from Kenny Harrison, owner of P-Dubs.
Tyler Napier, a member of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District, shared information about the track meet and Harrison’s donation at the board’s May 10 meeting.
“The student-athletes were coached and led by JMS staff and represented our community so well in Ridgecrest,” Napier said. He also thanked Harrison for his donation, noting that P-Dubs is a business that continually gives back to the community.
“On behalf of these students and myself as a trustee, I want to personally thank Mr. Harrison for his generous donation to the students of Jacobsen Middle School,” he said. “I hope the residents of our community will return the favor and support P-Dubs and thank Mr. Harrison personally when the time arises."
— Claudia Elliott
