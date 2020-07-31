Panda Express, a fast-casual American Chinese restaurant, will soon hire local individuals to operate the restaurant once it opens in December.
Currently, the restaurant is under construction in the corner of Walmart's parking lot on Tucker Road.
According to Susan Wong, corporate spokeswoman, Panda Express will hire 40 associates for the Tehachapi location.
Individuals interested in applying are asked to contact Ana Avila, general manager, at 818- 621-9639 or email her at Ana.Avila@pandarg.com.
Application information can also be obtained by calling the Kern County Career Builder at 661-556-0174.
The first Panda Express was opened in Glendale in 1983 by the Cherng family. Today, the chain stretches coast to coast and around the world.
"This is a long time coming. We have been chatting with Panda for several years now," said Jay Schlosser, development services director for the city of Tehachapi.
