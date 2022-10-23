Should R-rated films be shown as part of class assignments at Tehachapi High School?
A parent raised that issue during the Oct. 11 school board meeting and asked the board to consider making policy that would require all explicit material, or films rated R or above, to be formally approved by a principal or higher-level school administrator before being shown to students — and that permission slips be sent to parents a minimum of 10 days in advance with permission secured no later than five days prior to students being asked to watch such films.
The parent shared information with members of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District and expressed concern that films with “highly explicit material, nudity, sexual content, violence (and) profanity in large doses” were included in the lesson plan for advanced placement classes.
Board President Nancy Weinstein asked Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to make a note that the board review the matter at a future meeting.
“I can’t guarantee the next meeting,” Weinstein said.
And Trustee Tyler Napier said that he would send an email to formally request the matter be brought back to the board. The parent also agreed to make such a request in writing.
On Oct. 18, Larson-Everson said she does not believe the matter could be brought to the board any earlier than the first of the year. She said there is not much time before the November meeting — and the December meeting will be occupied in part by seating four new members of the board (following their election Nov. 8.)
However, she said she has reached out to discuss the matter with the family that raised the concern and is also looking at what policies may be in place elsewhere. On Oct. 22, the parent reported on a subsequent meeting with the superintendent.
The parent’s comments were made in open session and on the record at the Oct. 11 school board meeting. However, at this time the parent’s name is not being used here to help protect the privacy of the student.
Ed Code and board policy
California’s Education Code gives broad latitude to local school boards to select instructional materials for public schools, noting that “because of economic, geographic, physical, political, educational, and social diversity, specific choices about instructional materials need to be made at the local level.”
Larson-Everson said no board policy addresses the rating of films that may be shown to students. However, she noted, students taking advanced placement courses at THS can also receive college credit. She said the AP courses at THS have been approved by the College Board.
The films
R-rated films identified by the parent in the meeting and in communication with the board include "The Watchman," "1984," "The Black Swan," "Parasite" and "No Country for Old Men."
All are R-rated in the United States, where ratings are provided by the Motion Picture Association and are voluntary. The association represents the five major film studios of the U.S. and Netflix. The ratings have been used since 1968 to help parents determine what films are appropriate for their children but have no legal standing.
The R-rating is defined by the MPA as "Contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them."
Larson-Everson said she does not believe the films in question are being shown in their entirety and that there is a great deal of difference between showing a film as a reward and showing clips integrated into a lesson.
Commented
