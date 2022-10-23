R rated logo.jpg

The Motion Picture Association provides film ratings to help guide parents. A controversy has emerged over whether R-rated films should be shown as part of class assignments at Tehachapi High School.

Should R-rated films be shown as part of class assignments at Tehachapi High School?

A parent raised that issue during the Oct. 11 school board meeting and asked the board to consider making policy that would require all explicit material, or films rated R or above, to be formally approved by a principal or higher-level school administrator before being shown to students — and that permission slips be sent to parents a minimum of 10 days in advance with permission secured no later than five days prior to students being asked to watch such films.