Skateboarders — rejoice! Parents who constantly hear "I'm bored!" — take note.
A new skatepark is slated for Tehachapi after the board of directors of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District awarded a bid to American Ramp Company to build and install a Modular Steel Skatepark at West Park.
American Ramp Company was described as a "decorated company with a footprint of incredible skateparks all around the United States" in a park district news release.
The district is targeting a November or December completion date. So you have to wait — but not too long. The previous Ollie Mountain Skatepark was torn down in 2020 due to safety reasons.
Non-competitive grant funds from California's Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Proposition 68) Per Capita Program are going toward the project, along with the city of Tehachapi's share of eligible grant funds.
The park district thanked the city and the skatepark committee for its efforts and for helping secure donations and sponsorships. Those will help with features such as benches, fencing, a drinking fountain, shade and an entrance sign, the park district news release said.
As previously reported, the new skate park is planned to be a steel structure with a polyurethane protective coating to make it less slick and heat resistant, Ashley Krempien, TVRPD recreation manager, said in March. The coating will also provide a smoother riding surface.
Anyone who would like to donate, or seeks more information, can call 661-822-3228 or go to tvrpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.