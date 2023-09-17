César E. Chávez National Monument sign

Sign welcomes visitors to César E. Chávez National Monument, operated by the National Park Service.

 Courtesy of National Park Service

A workshop for K-12 educators will be offered by the National Park Service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.

It will be held at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument Visitor Center, 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene.

