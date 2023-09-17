A workshop for K-12 educators will be offered by the National Park Service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.
It will be held at the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument Visitor Center, 29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene.
The theme of the workshop is “Cesar Chavez, an environmental champion in the era of climate change.”
According to Miranda Hernandez of the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, the workshop will be informed by Next Generation Science Standards and California History Curriculum Standards.
The free workshop includes a personal tour of the national monument and briefing on Chavez’s environmental legacy by his family members and top aides.
The workshop will also include the history of Chavez and the farm worker movement and current environmental justice issues.
The national monument in Keene is one of six sites in the nation selected for an NPS pilot of the Parks in Every Classroom program.
Register online at www.bit.ly/ChavezClimateReg923. The registration deadline is Sept. 20.
For more information, call 823-6134 or send email to miranda_hernandez@nps.gov.
