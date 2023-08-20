Highway 58 was closed shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday between Sand Canyon Road and Randsburg Cutoff Road, according to Caltrans, which advised that motorists take alternative routes.
The closure came after a day of heavy rains that, hours earlier, prompted the Kern County Fire Department to issue an evacuation order in Sand Canyon because of worries the area’s only access road would become impassable because of Tropical Storm Hillary.
The evacuation order, one of several issued throughout the day as Tropical Storm Hilary continued north through California, told people to leave the area and seek shelter elsewhere, adding that the area is “lawfully closed to public access.” It referred evacuees to the Tehachapi Education Center, 126 S. Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi.
The order’s stated boundaries were Bakersfield Tehachapi Highway on the south, Sand Canyon Road and Deer Trail on the north, Sand Canyon Road on the west and “Sweetwater, Mk21” on the east.
At 3:21 p.m. followed a ReadyKern notice that Cache Creek had overflowed and that people north of Highway 58 and east of Sand Canyon Road should shelter in place. The service put out a map of the affected zone: https://zonehaven.link/8RUQgK.
A separate alert issued by the National Weather Service in Hanford at 3:36 p.m. warned of flash flooding in the Tehachapi area, saying the threat is “ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”
Earlier Sunday, the National Weather Service in Hanford issued a warning about flash flooding in eastern Kern. It advised people to move to higher ground in an area that includes Garlock, Inyokern, Johannesburg, Ridgecrest, Saltdale and Searles. It noted the area contains 32,289 people, 13 schools and a hospital.
A second flash flood advisory sent just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday warned of flash flooding in a 47-person area between Mojave and Monolith. Both recommended people avoid driving or walking through flood waters.
The agency reported thunderstorms in the area had already brought some flash flooding and that more may be coming.
Another flash flood warning NWS sent out after 5 p.m., and extending until 11 p.m., said Doppler radar spotted heavy rain across east central Kern. It specifically mentioned risks to Jawbone Canyon, Mojave, Piutes and Tehachapi.
Separately, Kern County Public Works reported two road closures Sunday morning, one along Cameron Road between Highway 58 and Woodford-Tehachapi Road and the other on Redrock Randsburg Road between Highways 395 and 14.
Later in the day, the department updated its post to state flooding had required the closure of Oak Creek Road between Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Koch Street. Also on the closure was Sand Canyon Road between Highway 58 and Willow Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.