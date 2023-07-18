Valley Boulevard between Curry and Beech streets will be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and from 6 a.m. on Monday, July 24, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, for resurfacing.

During Monday night’s Tehachapi City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Garrett said the full closure of the roadway during that time will allow the construction company to finish the job in a matter of days versus weeks if partial access was allowed while the work is in progress. He noted that the city wanted to have the project complete before local schools reopen on Aug. 9.