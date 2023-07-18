Valley Boulevard between Curry and Beech streets will be closed to all traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, and from 6 a.m. on Monday, July 24, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, for resurfacing.
During Monday night’s Tehachapi City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Garrett said the full closure of the roadway during that time will allow the construction company to finish the job in a matter of days versus weeks if partial access was allowed while the work is in progress. He noted that the city wanted to have the project complete before local schools reopen on Aug. 9.
The cost of the construction project was estimated at $607,000 and is funded by a Caltrans grant through the Regional Surface Transportation Program, according to a city news release. Griffith Construction is the contractor.
Garrett noted that on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, the roadway will be open but will be bumpy because two inches of asphalt will be removed on Friday. The street will be repaved beginning Monday morning. He said that businesses in the area of construction have been advised of alternate access so they can let clients know.
Completed work
During its July 17 meeting the City Council also voted unanimously to approve notices of completion for three street projects. Development Services Director Jay Schlosser reported that the Pinon Street extension project and two other projects are complete.
One of those projects, known as the SB1 Surface Treatment Project II, repaired a number of city streets earlier this year The other, the HSIP Enhanced Striping Project, restriped Tehachapi Boulevard, Curry Street, North Green Street and other streets within the city.
Airport project
The council also approved the Tehachapi Airport Dust Mitigation Project. As explained by General Services Director Ashley Whitmore, the city will use a grant of about $42,000 from the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District to fund application of a product from a company called Soilworks to help control dust at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
In a staff report, Whitmore said the city has partnered with the air pollution control district to help keep airport dust from blowing into adjacent neighborhoods.
“Staff has applied the product to approximately 20 acres of property annually with great success,” Whitmore said. The area where the product will be used is closest to the Ashe Village subdivision and most commonly used for rotorcraft, she said.
“Soilworks produces an eco-safe, biodegradable, liquid copolymer used to provide erosion control and dust suppression,” according to the staff report.
Since the resignation of Councilman Keith Sackewitz on June 26, the council has had only four members. Mayor Michael Davies recused himself from discussion or action on the item to avoid any potential conflict of interest because he currently serves as chairperson of the air pollution control district board. Mayor Pro Tem Joan Pogon-Cord and Councilmembers Phil Smith and Susan Wiggins voted 3-0 to approve the agreement with the district.
