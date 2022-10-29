If you happened to be among people who attended the March 23, 2021, Zoom meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District you might have heard or viewed an online presentation about the Special Education Study — commonly referred to as the “SSC study” — that was completed in late January of that year.
You would not have been provided a copy of the report that the school district paid nearly $40,000 to have produced by an organization called School Services of California. Nor would you have been able to view the report at the district’s website. Instead, a short presentation about the report was made at the school board meeting. (The copy reviewed to prepare this article was obtained through a California Public Records Act request.)
Trustee Joe Wallek tried twice to bring the report — and the SPED action plan developed by the district to address concerns raised by the School Services team — into the public realm.
So far, he hasn’t been successful. However, at the Oct. 11 meeting of the school board, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said a lot has been accomplished since the district received the report to address shortcomings.
She mentioned staffing changes, staff training, the creation and implementation of new staff positions, revisions to policies and practices, etc., among the accomplishments and said she is “ready, willing, open and able to provide the board at the board's direction with an update on SPED programs and services.”
On Friday, Oct. 28, the superintendent said in an email that the district has not yet determined whether the matter will come before the school board at its next meeting on Nov. 8.
“The board president and I will be putting the agenda together next week and will make the determination at that time, and that the agenda will be completed and posted by Nov. 4,” she said.
The district posts agendas online at tehachapiusd.com. The Nov. 8 meeting is expected to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the boardroom at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St.
Nov. 8 is also Election Day. Wallek and three other board members — President Nancy Weinstein, Vice President Jeff Kermode and Rick Scott — are at the end of their terms and will be replaced in December by four trustees elected from the newly-created trustee areas.
The report
In June 2020 — barely a year after she took the reigns at TUSD — Larson-Everson suggested the district engage School Services of California to conduct a special education study.
According to the minutes of the meeting at which the study was proposed, she explained that the district had experienced “tremendous challenges” with special education services and district programs.
From the minutes, attributed to the superintendent: “TUSD has a track record of paying out awards and settlements ordered by the court. It is critical going forward to ensure programs and services are the very best that TUSD can offer, that TUSD is providing FAPE (free, appropriate public education) and that staff is well-informed.”
Additionally, she noted, the related litigation has been overwhelming to the district’s team and has been very costly. She said the study had a hefty price tag but will help the district better serve all students, and move forward to avoid future litigation.
The minutes show that the expense for the study was approved 4-2 with Trustee Dean Markham recusing himself. Trustees Rick Scott and Wallek voted against the proposal. Trustees Leonard Evansic, Jeff Kermode, Nancy Weinstein and Jackie Wood voted in favor.
The minutes state that Wallek was opposed due to budget concerns and the uncertainty surrounding school reopening (after the March 2020 pandemic-related closure). The minutes don’t reflect the reason for Scott’s opposition or Markham’s recusal.
Findings
The School Services team began its work in the latter half of 2020 and presented its report to the district in late January 2021. In addition to a review of district documents, it conducted staff and parent surveys. The report also compared special education personnel and services expenditures to other school districts of similar size.
Among findings:
• The district does not have an effective, articulated standardized district-wide intervention strategy in place, which may be contributing to the higher-than-average number of students with the previously noted high- and low-cost disabilities.
While the district has some processes in place, all interventions are not uniform across the district.
• Additional training is needed for both general education and special education staff to learn about effective MTSS (multi-tiered system of support) strategies and to implement and track them successfully.
• There are no clearly defined, district-wide policies or procedures to which staff can refer nor are there uniform policies or procedures once a student has been referred (to special education). Ultimately, each teacher appears to have the discretion to implement the interventions they see fit.
• The early intervention process was likened to using a band aid — temporary supports without sustained, long-term strategies.
• The district is not currently meeting the state’s desired LRE (least restrictive environment) metrics.
• A dearth of inclusive practices, particularly in preschool, limits the student’s ability to mainstream … due to the inability to acclimate through regular interaction with general education students at a younger age.
The report also noted that special education matters are regularly discussed in the district superintendent’s cabinet meetings and that “a common message heard from interviewees is that they do not receive regular communications regarding changes in policies, laws, student needs … in other words, there is no formal line of communication.”
Also noted was that the district “does not have a cohesive transportation strategy and is not utilizing any protocols or procedures to assess a student’s need for transportation.”
And, according to the report, the district’s business office typically becomes aware of expenditures outside the original adopted budget after the expense or commitment has already been made, leaving the business office out of the loop.
The plan
Wallek, addressing the board in March, said the SPED action plan sent to board members by email consisted basically of a schedule of proposed meetings, professional development topics, development and implementation of various protocols and what he called vague bullet points.
He said the administration’s SPED action plan did not specifically address or close out any of the 15 recommendations in the report — short or long-term key recommendations. Nor, he said, did it address approximately 180 deficiencies or IEP (Individualized Education Program) non-compliance items identified in the report.
He added that the plan did not offer any specific policy or procedure recommendations.
“It should be pointed out that the SSC Report cited deficiencies and recommendations are not limited to the SPED department, exclusively,” he said. “Its scope extends district wide.
"It is reasonable to conclude, without relevant closure addressed by policy or procedure changes, that the identified SSC deficiencies continue within the district,” he said.
Also of concern, he said, is that after May 27, 2021, when the superintendent advised the board that she had met with the Special Education Planning Team, that “there were no further meetings with (that team), no written plan completed by the team, nor any further updates provided by the superintendent to the board.” He said team members — made up of district staff — were not provided with a copy of the SPED report they were charged to address.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
