If you happened to be among people who attended the March 23, 2021, Zoom meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District you might have heard or viewed an online presentation about the Special Education Study — commonly referred to as the “SSC study” — that was completed in late January of that year.

You would not have been provided a copy of the report that the school district paid nearly $40,000 to have produced by an organization called School Services of California. Nor would you have been able to view the report at the district’s website. Instead, a short presentation about the report was made at the school board meeting. (The copy reviewed to prepare this article was obtained through a California Public Records Act request.)