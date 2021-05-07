The city of Tehachapi announced last week that construction on the Enhanced Pedestrian Safety Crossing Project has begun and will impact two areas within the city during the next three months.
“We are constantly looking at ways we can increase the safety of our community, by adding flashing pedestrian crossings in these two areas we are making it a little safer for people of all ages to cross the street,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in a news release.
The first area under construction will be on the pedestrian crossing directly in front of Tompkins Elementary School at 1120 S. Curry St. The current crosswalk will have raised safety islands built in the center median of Curry, providing enhanced safety for crosswalk users. The crossing will also have flashing lights controlled by push buttons.
“Any time the safety of our children can be increased, we at TUSD (Tehachapi Unified School District) are going to support the city in their efforts and are grateful for the continued improvements,” Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said in the news release.
The second area of this project will be at the intersection of Mill Street and Valley Boulevard. A new pedestrian crossing will be built, featuring a flashing light with push button controls on either side. In addition, there will be enhanced striping on Valley Boulevard to alert drivers that they're entering a pedestrian crossing area.
According to Key Budge, communication specialist for the city, the Enhanced Pedestrian Safety Crossing Project is 100 percent funded through a grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Project through Caltrans. The total received on the grant for both projects is $220,000. Both projects are expected to be completed by July 30.
