I had the pleasure of encountering a wild Mojave Desert Tortoise last week, as it slowly trudged among the Joshua Trees and Creosote Bush on the arid slopes where the Tehachapi Mountains merge with the desert floor.
The term “wild” seems incongruous to use with a placid, gentle creature like a Mojave Desert Tortoise (Gopherus agassizii), but I use that term to distinguish it from those that are kept as pets. My brother and several friends have long provided homes for healthy and happy tortoises, and I am accustomed to seeing these lumbering reptiles, but it is uncommon to encounter tortoises in a wild setting these days.
This wasn’t the case until fairly recently. Up until the 1950s, you could frequently encounter tortoises in the desert. Tortoise numbers once reached as high as 2,000 animals per square mile in some parts of the Mojave Desert. However, human activities have greatly impacted tortoise populations, and their numbers have plummeted. They were placed on the federal Threatened list in 1990.
Mojave Desert Tortoises are believed to have roamed the West for millions of years, through changing millennia and epochs of greater or lesser rainfall. These sturdy reptiles have managed to survive it all, thanks in part to their underground ways: When it gets too hot or too cold, tortoises retreat into the underground burrows that they dig.
Desert Tortoises can spend more than 90 percent of their time sheltering underground, emerging when conditions are favorable. Their months of peak activity tend to be in spring, from March through June, and then again when the weather cools down in September and October.
They need the right kind of soil for their burrows — not too hard and rocky, not too soft and sandy. The burrows that they dig provide underground refuge and benefit a variety of other creatures, including lizards, snakes, burrowing owls, squirrels, mice, spiders, scorpions, etc.
Tortoises are herbivores, and they eat a variety of desert plants. As anyone who has ever raised a tortoise can attest, they love to eat flowers, and a desert tortoise will practically sprint (in a slow-motion tortoise way) towards a handful of freshly picked bright yellow dandelion flowers.
Desert tortoises begin life in spring as small, round leathery white eggs laid by the female into a shallow nest that she covers with sand. These eggs, about the size of ping pong balls, typically hatch sometime between August and October.
The little silver dollar-sized tortoises are adorable, looking little miniature versions of the adults, and are also vulnerable — they are at risk from a host of predators, including ravens, coyotes, foxes, snakes, roadrunners, etc. Very few tortoises live to reach maturity in the wild.
If they do manage to elude predators, tortoises grow slowly year by year, with their hardening shells providing increasing protection. It takes five to eight years for their shells to fully harden. When they are threatened, tortoises pull in their elephantine back feet and draw their heavily armored front feet together to protect their head inside their tough, hard shell.
This defensive posture is enough to shield an adult tortoise from virtually any predator they might encounter, although they can suffer some damage — the large male tortoise I saw last week had suffered gnawing on the edges of his shell, probably from a canine like a coyote or stray dog.
Mojave Desert Tortoises continue to grow throughout their long lives, which may exceed 100 years. There are likely desert tortoises alive today that first hatched before World War I. Most field guides and references to Mojave Desert Tortoises list a lifespan “from 50 to 80 years,” which is quite a range and not very predictive for how long any individual might actually live. But it is clear that the unhurried, plodding pace of their existence tends to lead desert tortoises to long lives.
Mojave Desert Tortoises are remarkable and iconic creatures, and they have been recognized as California’s official state reptile since 1972. I hope that increased understanding about their habitat requirements and threats to them, coupled with appropriate protections, will lead to thriving tortoises populations in the centuries to come. ...
