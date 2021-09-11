For three unforgettable weeks they were not the heroes they were used to being.
Instead, Kern County's delegation to the Pentagon in the immediate response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks spent their days hauling trash, making trips back and forth to Home Depot, tracking receipts and ensuring everyone's food was kept at the right temperature.
It made perfect sense: Who better to support a 24-hour urban search-and-rescue effort than highly trained emergency responders who routinely parachute into disasters setting up supply lines, offices, kitchens, shelter, toilets — in the middle of nowhere on a moment's notice?
Men and women of action whose accomplishments over the years may qualify them as living heroes suddenly found themselves serving as support staff in Washington, D.C. And yet some recall the mission as the pinnacle of their careers.
In interviews 20 years later, three who were called and went said one important lesson they learned was the value of humble service.
There's a photo of Dan Kleinman that some who went on the mission still snicker about. It shows the then-division chief assigned to fight fires in the Sequoia National Forest with a mop in his hand at Camp Unity, where the delegation was assigned just outside the Pentagon to support a heavily staffed search and rescue effort.
"We have a lot of background and experience," he said, "and with that we started helping others."
STRONG IMPRESSIONS
Many were the notable moments. Team members remember how a profound, unifying silence would set in every time human remains were found inside the wreckage of the plane crash at the Pentagon, or in the offices hit. They recall a gregarious fire crew in Philadelphia hosted the entire team for dinner during the trip back to California.
Then there was their approach to Baltimore the day after the attacks, when jet fighters escorted their plane on each wing. At the time it seemed cool. Later the passengers learned they would have been blown out of the sky if the pilot made one wrong move.
Patrick "Pat" Caprioli woke on the day of the attacks to the sound of his alarm radio breaking the news that a plane had struck one of the World Trade Center towers in New York City. His daughter called him to the TV just as the second plane hit the other tower.
Soon he got the call that he had been summoned and needed to pack up and head out within two hours. He and others drove to the Sacramento area, still unaware where they were ultimately headed, and joined up with others at the former Mather Air Force Base. There was an hours-long delay before they finally took off, and after flying to Baltimore they took a chartered bus to the nation's capital.
Staying in a hotel on the opposite side of the Potomac River from the Pentagon, he said team members soon learned their mission was to supply and in all other ways support the search and rescue effort.
SAFETY FIRST
As lead safety officer, he monitored fires and flammables and made sure rains were not going to result in accidental electrocutions.
Caprioli caught a glimpse of then-New York Sen. Hillary Clinton, who clearly hadn't gotten enough sleep. Others on the team got to shake the hand of then-President George W. Bush. Caprioli accidentally backed into and almost knocked over the secretary of the U.S. Navy.
He said he feels lucky to have been chosen — "blind luck," he called it.
"In a way I was excited to be a part of that, being a history buff," he said. "It was very memorable, to say the least."
Steve Gage was the team's most experienced, highly trained member, and he became its leader. What's remarkable about that is that normally he served as incident commander rushing in to relieve local agencies in disasters that have included hurricanes, tornadoes and floods but mostly fires.
On the morning of Sept. 11 he was serving as acting chief of the Kern County Fire Department, because the chief was out of town on vacation. Gage had just started coordinating the local response to the attacks when he got a call telling him to muster a team for dispatch to an undisclosed destination.
GO TIME
He called his people, they called theirs. He had them pack for any scenario not knowing whether they were entering a battle zone.
After arrival on the East Coast, Gage — a future state emergency official assigned later to work full-time in the nation's capital — was told he was to be in charge of only his own team.
He would interact with leaders from the FBI and investigative personnel from different arms of the U.S. military, and was given physical access to areas few others could enter. But it was somewhat less than the incident command authority he was accustomed to.
His people, divided into two 12-hour shifts, delivered supplies ranging from saw blades to radios to lumber for propping up the damaged Pentagon structure. They supplied the four dozen wheel-barrow tires it took to keep rubble rolling. They located, bought, delivered and billed for 500 boots to replace those worn and worn out by search-and-rescuers constantly tramping through toxic material.
Among his team's proudest achievement was a decontamination station search-and-rescuers needed for washing off after digging through wreckage. As soon as they got the order his people went to work with power tools and construction material. They remember it as a model of efficiency.
NO HERO
Afterward Gage, who retired in 2015, gave TV interviews and delivered speeches at local service clubs, traveling what he calls the "rubber-chicken circuit." Some made him out to be a hero. He didn't feel that way.
"People kept saying, 'Well, you guys are heroes,'" he said. "I said, 'No we're not. We're doing the job we were trained to do.'"
The heroes are the ones who died in the firefight, he said, and the people who pulled out bodies. The passengers who tried to intervene aboard the hijacked planes.
"Those are the folks that are heroes," he said. "We were just doing things that we were asked to do."
Kleinman, the southern Sierra Nevada wildfire specialist who acknowledged being handy with a mop ("I was covering some ground" in the photo), acknowledged it felt menial buying dog food for search-and-rescue canines. But he noted none other than Napoleon Bonaparte paid careful attention to the logistical capabilities needed to support an advancing military force.
'ABOUT PEOPLE'
He said a camaraderie grew at Camp Unity. Sorrow spread when the eerie quiet descended. Many fumed at the attacks. Patriotism soared.
A support role felt fine to him.
"It's all about the people," he said. "It's not about the terrorists as much as it's about all the people that are affected."
