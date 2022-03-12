The COVID-19 pandemic sent the local cat population into a tailspin, according to Gina Christopher of Have a Heart Humane Society.
Have a Heart was founded in 2010 by Christopher’s parents, Ted and Chelley Kitzmiller. When her mother died in 2016, Christopher stepped up, working with other long-time volunteers including Ruthanne Jennings, to keep the organization going.
Christopher and Jennings made a plea for help at the March 7 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council.
Speaking during the public comments portion of the meeting, they asked the city to help fund two cat-only spay and neuter clinics at a cost of $14,000. The clinics would be able to “fix” about 180 cats, Christopher said.
Mayor Phil Smith noted that the council could not take action because there was no item on the agenda, but he seemed sympathetic to the organization’s plight and asked City Manager Greg Garrett to comment.
Garrett said the city doesn’t want to be in the animal control business and actually contracts with Kern County for services. But he added that he knows there are city residents who feed cats and it’s not a healthy situation. He mentioned that Kern County Supervisor Zach Scrivner, who represents the second district, has used funds from his discretionary budget to help with spay and neuter clinics in Tehachapi. And he said he would discuss the matter with Police Chief Kent Kroeger to see if there is something that can be done.
“The county has done a remarkable job with Nick Cullen at the helm, but COVID has turned everything upside down,” Garrett said. “Let us look into it, no promises,” he added.
The problem
Christopher outlined the problem for council members, noting that:
• Two local veterinary hospitals very nearly shut down (during the pandemic), raised their prices to almost $200 to spay a female cat and appointments are booked three months out.
• Cats go into heat and give birth within 60 days.
• If someone sees a feral cat in their neighborhood, they are unlikely to spend $200 (at the vet) or drive to Bakersfield for a more affordable solution.
• Kern County provides services through Critters Without Litters, but that requires two trips to Bakersfield — one to drop off the cat and the other to pick it up the next day.
“With gas at $5 a gallon, this is no longer an option for Tehachapi residents,” Christopher said.
“Have a Heart Humane Society works tirelessly to help with the overpopulation of cats and dogs in our community,” she said. “We spent $65,750 just in 2021 to hire the SNIP Bus for 10 clinics.” With approximately 60 to 70 pets “fixed” at each clinic, that was a total of about 650 pets fixed in 2021, she said.
“At $100 per pet on average, this is expensive, but it’s the only game in town,” Christopher added. “I shudder to think of how many pets would be free-roaming in Tehachapi if we hadn’t funded these clinics.”
Since 2018, the organization has spent $165,000 to host low-cost spay and neuter clinics, she said. Most of the money comes from fundraising, including sales at the Rescued Treasures resale store (next to Domino’s at 1121 W. Valley Blvd.).
“We also adopted out approximately 220 kittens and 185 dogs in 2021,” Christopher said. “I get five to eight calls and emails a day from local residents seeking low-cost spay and neuter services and people looking to rehome kittens that just ‘showed up’ on their property. I can’t possibly handle this volume of cats and kittens.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
