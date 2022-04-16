The Easter Bunny was very busy this year as he had to hop around to several different locations to hide eggs in the Tehachapi Valley.
The traditional free Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, was held Saturday morning at West Park. Easter Egg hunting was also taking place at an open house held by Country Real Estate on Tehachapi Boulevard later Saturday morning with the Easter Bunny in attendance.
Bear Valley Springs had an Easter Egg-dying event at the Whiting Center on Friday followed by its egg hunt on Saturday. The community of Stallion Springs had its egg hunt event at the Stallion Springs Church, also Saturday morning.
Fun fact: According to Billboard Hot 100’s website and Lyrics.com, the popular Easter song “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” was composed in 1949 by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins. It was first recorded by Mervin Shiner in 1950 for Decca Records.
It reached No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100s. The song writing duo of Nelson and Rollins went on to write “Frosty The Snowman” in the latter part of 1950.
