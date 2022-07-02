Day one of the action-packed weekend featured hot air balloons and a 5K foot race as dawn broke over Bear Valley Springs' Cub Lake on Saturday. A pancake breakfast followed for many, then over to Four Island Lake and the annual paddle board and kayak races. Following this was the 4th of July-themed boat parade.
At 9 a.m., an assortment of nearly 30 arts and crafts booths were lined up along the shoreline of Cub Lake, quickly filling with shoppers and visitors. By noon several food venues were in full swing.
Earlier in the morning, Kern Fire Helicopter 407 landed nearby. Piloted by Kern Fire Department pilot Desiree Horton, the fire suppression helicopter was open for kids and the general public to inspect.
Live music and kids games rounded out the afternoon and by 5 p.m., Bear Valley Springs was quiet again and preparing for Day 2, which will feature hot air balloon rides, another pancake breakfast and a car show, starting at 9 a.m.
