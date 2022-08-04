The annual National Night Out, a law enforcement community event, was held in Bear Valley Springs at Cub Lake on Tuesday evening. Residents, law enforcement officers and community first responders, had the opportunity to meet one on one.
National Night Out, founded in 1984, intends to enhance and promote the relationship between community members and law enforcement.
“It’s our time of year for an event where we can get together and meet face to face. Where we have the opportunity to show the community our resources, answer their questions, and in general share information, all in an informal setting,” said Bear Valley Springs Police Chief Dan Suttles.
Bear Valley Springs police officers were present, as well as a number of Bear Valley police volunteers known locally as the VIPS, Volunteers in Police Service.
Because Bear Valley Springs is rural and is native habitat to many different animals, the BVS Rangers were on hand to answer questions about mutual coexistence between residents and the wild animals that live in the community.
Kern County firefighters from the Bear Valley Springs fire station were attended and Fire Suppression Helicopter 407 in Keene and piloted by Desiree Horten did a flyover.
Opening ceremonies included a Bear Valley Springs veterans' Color Guard presentation.
