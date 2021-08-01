The Bear Valley Springs Pony Club hosted the 2021 AMA Mule and Horse Show over the weekend.
The annual weekend-long show was held under the leadership of show manager Debbie Humphreys. She, along with her many volunteers, hosted dozens of mules, donkeys and horse owners, who came from many different parts of the state to the three-day-long event.
Animals were put through many different activities and judged for their actions. Each animal and breed has its own unique differences and response habits. The reaction to the riders' commands was of paramount importance during judging. All these animals have been trained and nurtured by their owners and riders for these highly skilled judging shows.
