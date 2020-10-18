While smaller in numbers, supporters of presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shared a message Sunday of ”Trump must go."
The Biden/Harris rally took place at all four corners of Valley Boulevard and Tucker Road as a little over 200 supporters displayed their message with signs.
Chants of “Trump must go” were heard from some as people sounded their vehicles' horns in approval.
Biden supporter Evet Dumler of Tehachapi said, “We need unity and civility in our government, not a divided nation. We need homeland and worldwide pride in America again."
