California Women for Agriculture chose Tehachapi for its March statewide meeting. Founded in 1975 in the agriculturally rich Coachella Valley, the women are a diverse mix, representing many facets of California agriculture.
Growers, shippers, suppliers, finance providers, educators, farmers and ranchers who all have a stake in the continued success of agriculture in California met and shared information and concerns about the current and future status of California agriculture.
Included in their two-day visit was a welcome by Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Pauer.
“As an agricultural community, we are well aware of the fine work your organization does in promoting not just agriculture in general but women in California farming in particular," Pauer said. Also on the women’s schedule for Saturday was a guided tour of the Tehachapi Railroad Museum, Brite Creek Farms, and local grape grower and wine bottler Tehachapi Winery.
Sunday morning they held a formal business meeting and also had guest speakers Maria Ridoutt-Orozco from the U.C. Cooperative Extension and field representative Perry Finzel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Kern County office to discuss the status of California farming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.