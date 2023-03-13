California Women for Agriculture chose Tehachapi for its March statewide meeting. Founded in 1975 in the agriculturally rich Coachella Valley, the women are a diverse mix, representing many facets of California agriculture.

Growers, shippers, suppliers, finance providers, educators, farmers and ranchers who all have a stake in the continued success of agriculture in California met and shared information and concerns about the current and future status of California agriculture.

