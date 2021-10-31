Special Olympics Southern California and local law enforcement agencies teamed up to hold the Kern County portion of the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Stallion Springs on Saturday.
The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to “increase awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics.” LETR chapters are present in all 50 states.
The fundraiser was a half-mile course that ran along Stallion Springs Drive and was escorted by local police agencies. Organized by Special Olympics Southern California-Kern County, an accredited nonprofit support group, the goal is to help “change lives by providing year-round sports and training competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities. It is training for life for these disabled individuals,” according to the group's Facebook page.
Two local Special Olympics athletes from Tehachapi — Jessa Gonzales and Tanya Mitchell — have qualified for the USA Special Olympics Games in Florida in June 2022.
The Special Olympics torch will once again be illuminated at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 for the Tehachapi Police Department Special Olympics-sponsored run.
Additional Special Olympics organization information is at sosc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.