Festivities are well underway in Tehachapi for Independence Day. Here's more still coming up today at Central Park and beyond.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food and craft booths open, Wall of Valor by American Legion. Beer Garden by Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.
• Live music: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. - Avery Napier
• Live music: 1 to 2 p.m.- Ryan Sillifant
• Live music: 2:15 to 4 p.m.- Muleskinner Revival
• 5 to 9 p.m.: “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds
• 9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular, Tehachapi Municipal Airport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.