Festivities are well underway in Tehachapi for Independence Day. Here's more still coming up today at Central Park and beyond.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food and craft booths open, Wall of Valor by American Legion. Beer Garden by Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.

• Live music: 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. - Avery Napier

• Live music: 1 to 2 p.m.- Ryan Sillifant

• Live music: 2:15 to 4 p.m.- Muleskinner Revival

• 5 to 9 p.m.: “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds

• 9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular, Tehachapi Municipal Airport