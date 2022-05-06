Tehachapi celebrated National Day of Prayer by holding a public event in front of City Hall on Thursday. The welcoming and opening prayer was led by Brian Drucker., the National Day of Prayer coordinator for Tehachapi.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Tehachapi clergy led prayers covering a number of different topics, including the importance of Christian education for youth to Christian family and church values. Christian guidance in government, media reporting, and the military were also prayer topics.
Attendees were led in song by Brian Drucker on guitar with vocal accompaniment by Doris Drucker.
