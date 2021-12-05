The 2021 Christmas Parade in Tehachapi was the largest ever, with more than 80 entries marching, clopping, wheeling, twirling and even dancing down F Street in the city’s downtown on Saturday.
Hundreds of residents and visitors, in a festive holiday mood, watched and waved as the lighted home-decorated floats went by one after the other. The Tehachapi High School Marching Band members played their instruments while many of the float riders sang carols or played recorded holiday music.
This year’s parade started off with a bright light in the sky. Flying above the parade route was Kern County Fire Department Helicopter 408. Its bright spotlight illuminating the street below was flown as a memorial tribute to Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Ida Perkins, who died in November. She was honored for her 17 years of promoting Tehachapi, including many public events, along with the annual Christmas parades.
Following Santa going by at the end of the parade, the crowd moved over to the town Railroad Depot where Santa shortly reappeared to throw the big electric switch to light the town Christmas tree.
