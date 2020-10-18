The gleam of the chrome, the sound of glass-pack mufflers, the pride of restoration workmanship — it was all admired by a crowd of nearly 600 strong at Saturday's annual T-Town Rumble Classic Car and Truck and Vintage Trailer Show.
After several postponements due to public health concerns, the event finally took place. This year nearly 130 entries were on display. Food, music, snow cones and the opportunity to pick a peoples' choice winner were all part of the fun.
Country Oaks Baptist Church was again the the site of the event. With rows of vehicles on display and a tree-shaded area for the vintage trailers, the venue was the ideal setting.
