The war in the Ukraine rages on. Ukrainian citizens are in desperate need of humanitarian aid. Countries, states, individuals and entire communities are finding ways to offer aid.
To this end, the Tehachapi Rotary Club and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District held a fund-raising concert Sunday afternoon. Four bands performed, donating their time and talent for the nearly 250 music lovers in attendance. The bands were a mix of country and rock and roll with a little blues thrown in.
“All funds raised through ticket sales and donations will go directly to humanitarian relief efforts,” said Rotary organizer Linda Carhart. “The Rotary Club of Tehachapi will be responsible for all income and will be sending every dime to the Ukraine via Rotary’s international offices. Rotary has a 95 rating on Charity Navigator. All money goes to the cause, not to overhead.”
Local and corporate vendors donated to the fundraiser. Frito Lay donated chips, Pepsico donated soft drinks, local craft beer brewer LCB donated their product. Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company donated sangria. Members of the Masons manned the hot dog booth and purchasers had a choice of Ball Park or Nathan hot dogs.
Find out more about donating via email at ttownforukraine@gmail.com.
