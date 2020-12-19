A large semi-trailer donated by Ashley Furniture was led in to Tehachapi by a caravan of flag-waving pickup trucks, motorcycles and cars Friday morning. It was the delivery of Wreaths Across America veterans wreaths, which was escorted through town to its unloading site at Tehachapi Eastside Cemetery.
Nearly three dozen volunteers unloaded 82 boxes of nine wreaths to a box, for a total of 738 wreaths. Boxes were then divided up and members of the 5150 Dieselz Club delivered those needed for the Westside Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America Tehachapi area coordinator Jim Jacobs, noticing several excess boxes of wreaths still in the truck, phoned Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin and arranged with the Ashley driver to deliver them for the cemetery's ceremony held Saturday.
