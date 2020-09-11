The victims and heroes of Sept. 11 were honored Friday morning at the veterans memorial at Cub Lake in Bear Valley Springs, where a patriotic flag raising ceremony was conducted by the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association Honor Guard.
On a larger scale under the guidance of the national Wreaths Across America organization, nearly three dozen flag waving veterans and community members lined both sides of the Dennison Road freeway overpass. With the sound of blowing horns, nearly every vehicle and truck passing below acknowledged the significance of the patriotic memorial. U.S. Army veteran Jim Jacobs stood proudly and explained the nation's need for remembering the events that took place on this date 19 years ago.
“We’re here to honor the fallen and the heroes on one of America’s worst days of history. We salute the heroes of that event and mourn the loss of over 3,000 innocent victims in what will always be remembered as one of America's worst days for domestic terror,” Jacobs said.
A full minute of silence was twice led by Jacobs, who asked everyone to stand tall and silent, at both 8:46 a.m. and again at 9:03 a.m. The times represent when each of the planes struck each of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York. Not to be forgotten on this occasion was the plane that struck the Pentagon and the plane with the heroes aboard that crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field.
