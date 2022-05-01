As part of ongoing efforts to protect the people of Kern County from wildland fires, the Kern County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service held their Wildfire Preparedness Fair on Saturday in Golden Hills.
In addition to handouts and one-on-one conversations, there was a display of firefighting equipment. A water dropping demonstration from Fire Helicopter 408 piloted by Kern County Fire Department pilot Desiree Horton was one of the highlights of the morning event.
Displays of several public service agencies such as American Red Cross, CERT, Fire Safe Council and the Bureau of Land Management were also on hand.
Kern County Fire PIO Andrew Freeborn wants to remind local residents of the fast-approaching June 1 fire clearance deadline. “Defensible space is a major component in saving your home during a wildfire,” Freeborn said.
