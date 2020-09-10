The Kern County Fire Department controlled a fast-moving fire in heavy tinder dry grass and brush Wednesday in Golden Hills before it burned any buildings.
Launching an aggressive attack from the air and with several hand crews making fire lines ahead of the flames, the firefighters kept the flames from consuming any structures. The fire started near Black Oak Road and advanced south toward the homes on Old Town and Jefferey roads.
An official acreage estimate was not released, but neighbors estimated nearly 100 acres were consumed by the flames.
The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
