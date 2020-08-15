The beginning of this school year is looking mighty different in Tehachapi, whether you think students should be learning at home or in a traditional classroom during this time of COVID-19.
Children and teens — and their parents and caregivers — are setting up Chromebooks, logging onto computer programs, meeting teachers virtually and figuring out all kinds of technology. They're grappling with being physically distanced while also trying to be connected — and to learn!
We asked our Facebook readers to share their photos from the first day of school — and many did. Here's a selection that captures the first day.
