Gentle winds and cooling temperatures greeted shoppers, foodies and family fun seekers at this year's Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Two of Tehachapi most popular parks, Central Park and Railroad Park, had hundreds of vendors for visitors to enjoy.
PHOTO GALLERY: Food and fun fill parks at Mountain Festival
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
