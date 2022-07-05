A large number of shopping booths and food stalls were spread out around the city’s central park on Independence Day. This was just the start of a little something for everyone at this year’s 4th of July celebration, hosted by the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. Sponsorship was by AltaOne Federal Credit Union.
The day started out with the annual 5K Run, followed by the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast benefiting Tehachapi High School Warrior Football. By 11 a.m., dozens of shopping booths that lined the park began selling an array of items from clothing to jewelry, dog treats to rocks and gems.
As the afternoon progressed, live entertainment was offered on the park stage. The nearby Rodeo Grounds opened for seating to a sellout crowd of bull riding rodeo fans. At the end of of the rodeo event a free fireworks extravaganza was presented by the city.
