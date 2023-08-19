The city of Tehachapi Centennial Plaza Peace Pole, provided by the Tehachapi Rotary Club and installed by the city in the heart of downtown, was dedicated Thursday.
"A Peace Pole is a focal point that can bring a community together to celebrate peace and open dialogue about community issues,” said Rotary Club President Paul Kaminski.
About 25 people, including Rotary members, several city officials, interested citizens and Rotary Club District Governor Marta Brown from Bakersfield attended the dedication. City Manager Greg Garrett thanked Rotary for its many community activities and noted their efforts ring true to their founding principles of Service Above Self, making a positive difference.
“May Peace Prevail On Earth” is written in eight languages, two on each side of the four-sided pole. In addition to English the languages are Spanish, Chinese, Hebrew, German Hindi, Ibibio and Kawalisu. On one side of the pole is attached a small metal placard with the message written in Braille.
There are more than 250,000 Peace Poles throughout the world.
