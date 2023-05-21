Valley Oaks Charter School held its Maker Faire Friday afternoon, focusing on S.T.E.A.M subjects. This program emphasizes extended learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Student work was displayed in classrooms and open areas of campus.
The culmination of the faire was the dedication of a Peace Pole placed on campus in a small, highly visible garden. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi helped supply the engraved pole and worked with their high school affiliated Rotaract Club students to install the pole and landscape the garden.
