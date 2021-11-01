Children were greeted this year with two candy-laden Halloween adventures in downtown Tehachapi.
In addition to the traditional downtown automobile Trunk or Treat, downtown businesses also held their second annual Downtown Candy Walk. Businesses welcomed young costumed ghosts and goblins into their stores for candy treats.
On adjoining South Green Street, decorated cars, pick-up trucks and even motorcycles were on hand to distribute candy to more than 800 costumed ghosts and goblins. It was sponsored by the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
A beaming Police Chief Kent Kroeger marveled at the size of the turnout and said, “This is far more than we ever expected; how wonderful. Sure hope the candy holds out!”
