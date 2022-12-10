The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra with the combined choirs of the Antelope Valley Master Chorale under Artistic Director David Newby and the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus with Sandy Adams as director presented Handel's "Messiah" Friday night.
The evening's soloists were Carol Anderson, Grace Marie Brunet, Kris Duke, Delaram Moradpour and Joseph Coulombe.
More than 400 people attended. The performance was held in the acoustically pleasing Country Oaks Baptist Church. Orchestra, choir and soloists gave a performance worthy of the standing ovation they received.
The evening started off with an overture consisting of a medley of holiday music familiar to the audience. A short intermission followed with the performance of the “Messiah” closing out the splendid production.
