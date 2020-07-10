Kern County firefighters held a wildland fire in the Hart Flat area just off Highway 58 to about 35 acres on Thursday.
First arriving firefighters reported that the fire was about three acres around 1 p.m. and that homes were in the fire's path. A larger alarm was sounded and air support was called in to stop the advancing flames, which were described by firefighters as “burning in heavy grass and light flashy fuels, advancing at a moderate rate of spread."
Additional fire equipment including fire engines, water dropping helicopters, hand crews and an aerial tanker from Portervillie stopped the flames in about two hours.
Property owners clearing flammable vegetation and the augmentation of good fire safety practices inherent to rural living helped prevent any homes from being burned.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.