Tehachapi Valley service organizations combined their talents for this year’s annual Breakfast with Santa, held Saturday morning at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s newly remodeled Aspen Center.
Organization members from Kiwanis, Lions, Masons, Rotary and Interact clubs, the Salvation Army and an assortment of volunteers from the community brought tasty food, a visit with Santa and holiday cheer to nearly 400 children and their families.
