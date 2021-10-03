Upward of 400 students danced under the stars as Tehachapi High School held its semiformal Homecoming Dance Saturday night in the quad area of the school.
It provided the perfect setting for the crowning of the 2021 THS Homecoming King and Queen. Principal Cristy Libatique placed the crowns.
Winning this year's coveted title were seniors Elijah Graves as King and Taylor Dees as Queen. Students had the opportunity to dance to the music provided by a DJ.
