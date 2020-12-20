Wreaths Across America Tehachapi area coordinator Jim Jacobs welcomed a much smaller group of people to place wreaths at gravesites at Westside Cemetery on Saturday morning than in past years. Jacobs said several service organizations and many individuals had “dropped out due to COVID concerns."
After a brief welcome and an explanation of the Wreaths Across America program, veteran Jason Stanley said a prayer honoring all servicemen and women. Following the prayer, a wreath was hung by a representative of each of the five branches of the armed services. As each wreath was hung, the veteran stepped back and salute. A pre-recorded playing of taps followed.
Several dozen veterans, guests and community members then placed wreaths at each veteran’s marker. After this was completed at the Westside Cemetery, volunteers placed wreaths at the Eastside Cemetery.
