The Bear Valley 4th of July fun continued Sunday with hot air balloon rides, a pancake breakfast, camel rides, children’s play area and more than 25 arts and crafts booths filled with wonderful things to purchase.
Sunday afternoon also featured a car show filled with restored vintage vehicles, project cars, motorcycles and military vehicles.
This holiday fun will continue Monday, day three of the Bear Valley Springs 4th of July celebration. First thing in the morning will be hot air balloon rides, pancake breakfast, gift shopping, children's games and an old-fashioned 4th of July parade. Hand-decorated floats, marching kids with animals, military veterans units, patriotically decorated golf carts and who knows what else may turn up to march in this year’s parade.
Monday, July 4, is also the day the city of Tehachapi will hold its annual celebration. No parade this year, but plenty of action at Tehachapi City Park with a 5K foot race and the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast. Live bands will provide music throughout the day. Dozens of arts and crafts booths will be setup for shopping. In the late afternoon, the annual Bad Bulls Rodeo will take place at the Rodeo Arena. A fireworks extravaganza begins around 9 p.m.
