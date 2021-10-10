Interact clubs from Tehachapi and Valley Oaks high schools combined forces to work with Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District Manager Corey Torres on an upgrade project at the Gazebo in Tehachapi Central Park.
Following the Rotary mission of “Service Above Self,” more than two dozen youngsters rolled up their sleeves and with paint brushes and paint buckets in hand went to work painting sections of the gazebo in the center of the park.
Looking over the painting project, Tehachapi Rotary Club President Paul Kaminski said he as pleased “both Tehachapi Interact Clubs came together on a common project to fill this community need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.